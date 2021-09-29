Volvo Car India contributes Rs 75 Lakhs to PM CARES Fund

Kolkata: Volvo Car India today announced a contribution of Rs 75 lakhs to the PM CARES Fund towards COVID-19 relief measures as part of their CSR program.

“Volvo Car India places utmost importance on safety and care and this has been amply demonstrated both in our product offerings and our people centric policies. We are confident that our contribution will bring some comfort to those whose lives the PM CARES Fund touches” said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India

The company has been focused on ensuring safety and care against the pandemic. As part of the company’s internal covid related initiatives, it has completed a vaccination drive covering the entire workforce of its dealer network. While the company ensured that it contributed towards the vaccination of its employees the benefit also extended to their spouses, children and parents who were eligible to receive the vaccine. The company also extended financial assistance towards term insurance of all its dealership staff and also for the treatment in case of an employee, or a family member was afflicted.

During the pandemic the company introduced a contactless program for knowing about Volvo cars and it helped in facilitating buying cars in an extremely safe manner. The digital initiative also enabled Volvo owners to book their car services online at their preferred Volvo dealership location.

Volvo Cars in India

Swedish luxury car Company Volvo established its presence in India in 2007 and has since then, worked intensively to market the Swedish brand in the country. Volvo Cars currently markets products through 25 dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR – South Delhi, West Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Raipur, Jaipur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, West Mumbai, South Mumbai, Pune, Raipur, Surat, Vishakhapatnam and Vijayawada.