Volvo Car India celebrates EV Day with a 3250 km EV drive across India from West to East

Drive is from Jaisalmer to Mawsynram

Covering 3,250 km from the Driest to Wettest Regions

Kolkata : On the occasion of World EV Day, Volvo Cars India embarks on a ground-breaking 3,250 km electric vehicle (EV) drive across the country, spanning from the driest to the wettest regions. The journey, which crosses India from west to east, aims to highlight the exceptional range and reliability of the Volvo C40 Recharge, demonstrating that EVs are more than capable of long-distance journeys in diverse and extreme weather conditions.

The drive will kick off from Jaisalmer, passing through cities like Jodhpur, Jaipur, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Agra, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Siliguri, Chaprakata, and Shillong, before concluding in Mawsynram. Volvo’s cross-country EV drive will pass through such regions, underscoring how the Volvo C40 Recharge can deliver excellent performance in both scorching heat and heavy rain, proving that electric vehicles are not only sustainable but also resilient.

“A 3250 kilometre drive, spread across 13 days across a wide spectrum of climatic conditions is a test for both the car and the drivers. The driving comfort of the C40 Recharge will ensure a memorable driving experience and the distance being covered will reinforce customer confidence in our EVs” said Mr Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director Volvo Car India.

This journey aims to debunk the widespread myth of range anxiety among Indian consumers—the fear that EVs cannot handle long-distance travel or perform well in extreme climates.

The drive will also cover the Ghaziabad area in Uttar Pradesh, where Volvo has transformed an urban dump yard into a vibrant urban forest as part of their Reverse Project initiative. Launched in June, under this initiative Volvo has planted 10,300 trees.

This initiative is in sync with Volvo’s global commitment towards serving communities and sustainable mobility as well its aim of becoming a climate neutral company by 2024.