Volunteers Of Bakul Foundation Experience True Joy Of Giving Today

Bhubaneswar: The volunteers of Bakul Foundation experienced a surreal kind of joy today when they treated about 100 children from slums to a barbeque buffet at Barbeque Nation in Gajapati Nagar.

This was part of the Daan Utsav celebrations of Bakul Foundation, which has taken a lead in celebrating it in the state. Daan Utsav also called the Joy of Giving Week is celebrated every year from 2nd to 8th October and it’s a festival like Durga Puja, Ganesh Puja, Diwali and Eid. But this festival is focused on the joy of giving. Bakul Foundation, which is a demonstration of the power of giving and runs on small individual contributions, therefore, always celebrates this festival in a big way.

Sujit Mahapatra, the founder of Bakul Foundation and a volunteer of Daan Utsav had motivated his friend and former student, Mr Rahul Agarwal, the CEO of Barbeque Nation, one of the biggest brands in the restaurant industry in India, to celebrate Daan Utsav. As a result, in 2022, Barbeque Nation had treated 200 children from underserved communities at each of their 200 restaurants in India including Bhubaneswar.

In 2024, Bakul Foundation decided to incentivize the children from nearby slums with an interest in learning by giving them a rewarding experience, they would never have got. Barbeque Nation agreed to support 100 of those children. So, children, who used to come to the Bakul Library regularly to read and were from the Bastis close to the Bakul Library in Satyanagar such as Shanti Nagar, Raj Kumar Basti, Baya Baba Basti, Rickshaw Colony etc were taken to Barbeque Nation with the support of a bus from Commissionerate Police and were treated to an unlimited barbeque buffet.

When Sujit asked the 11 year old Pradeep Nayak from Baya Baba Basti, what would be love to eat at the restaurant, he had replied, “Chicken Kebab”, and his friend Srabani had said, “Chicken Biryani” but then they were treated to an assortment of kebabs in chicken, fish, prawn along with Chicken Biryani and fish and mutton curry along with a variety of desserts. They were completely spoilt for choice and were overwhelmed. Ritesh Kumar Bisoi from Raj Kumar Basti said, “We are so so so happy. Thank you Thank You Thank you so much”

The children gave a resounding “Yes” when Sujit Mahapatra asked them if they had enjoyed the experience, and then he asked, “Do you know what would give us, the volunteers of Bakul, joy?” 10 year old Srabani Nayak from Khelaghara replied, “I know. If we come regularly to the Bakul Library”. Sujit explained that this was a reward for coming to the library and showing an interest in learning.

Shruti Kanungo, a volunteer of Bakul Foundation said, “I had coordinated the Day of Service activity of Bakul 2 days back in which 600 volunteers went into slums in 30 groups to spread joy among children. But I was so busy that I had not been able to enjoy. But the joy I got today from seeing the happiness in the children, gave me pure bliss.”

Rashmita Dash, a reporter from a TV channel, who had come to do a story on the event, was very emotional after seeing the happiness in the children. She said, “Although we cover many events, today, I am really inspired. I feel nothing compares to the happiness that I saw today in the children. I will try my best to do whatever I can to at least spread joy among 1 or 2 children if not more.”