Voluntary organization Sahayog sponsored parentless tribal girl for her education and other needs on UNCRC Day-2020

Bhubaneswar: Voluntary organization Sahayog celebrated UNCRC Day 2020 along with the children of Karadapalli tribal hamlet of Minchinpatana in Jatani. In the beginning art competition was organized among the kids on rights of the child and issues violating their rights. Afterward quiz session started coordinated by Community leader Sukanti Behera and Community Pathashala Instructor Jogamayee Swain and Siva Prasad Behera. Sahayog Secretary, Bijayalaxmi Rautaray said we all need to protect and safeguard the right of a child so no child would be leave behind. The beautiful sensitive kids of the village realized the need of their 7years old neighborhood sister. That shows the best samaritan culture by appealing the organization to support that girl’s education and other requirements. They realized her poor widow aunt in law may not able to afford her education and other necessary requirements. Together we can provide the healthiest environment where a child can grow as a best citizen in future. On this auspicious occasion the organization promised to take care of her education and other needs by giving clothes, school bag, shoes and other study materials. She will live with her aunt in law happily and all the children will take care of her. Senior treatment Supervisor Bubu Choudhury and Health worker joined in the celebration and congratulate all winners, children, volunteers to engaged children in creative works on UNCRC Day. All the children received prize apart from the winners of the competitions. At last everybody wished all success of the parentless child and hope the organizationSAHAYOG will continue this type of generous work for children with claps and slogan. In the supervision of Lipu Swain, Bikash Pradhan, Janmejaya Swain and Jyoti Behera all children celebrated their day with lots of fun and happiness.

