Voluntary Blood Donation Camp organized by Adani Foundation

Dhamra: Adani Foundation, the CSR wing of Adani Dhamra Port has organized a voluntary Blood Donation Camp in the premises of Cyclone Shelter Home at Bijaypatna village of Karanpali GP in collaboration of odisha Blood Bank, Bhadrak Branch yesterday.

The camp was organised with the support and coordination of Karanpali, Balimunda and Panchutikiri grampanchayat. 163 donors from the nearby community voluntarily donated their auspicious blood in the camp. The collected 163 units were handed over to the Odisha Blood Bank, Bhadrak Branch for the use of general public through the blood bank based in district head quarter hospital, Bhadrak. The Sarpanch of all three GPs Babuli Sethi, Gangadhar Dhal and Gopal Sethi, Panchayat Samiti Sabhya such are Sudhanshu Sekhar Barik, Bipra Ranjan Nayak, Senior citizen and opinion makers Krushna Chandra Mandal, Amulya Mandal, Girija Shankar Nayak, Bidyadhar Barik, Shri Sukadeb Biswal, Tapan Bhuiyan, Hrushikesh Jena, Pramod Das, Bhavesh Giri, Youth volunteers from the vicinity have contributed with their presence and involvement to make the camp a success.

The camp was conducted with the medical support of Dr. Anadkalyani Jena, Sadhusudan Behera, Rabi Narayan Khuntia, Adikanda Das, Sudhanshu Sethi, Ratikanta Bal, Rupak Senapati, Shri Kailash Sahoo, Prakash Behera, S K Budhi and Babaji Sahoo of odisha Blood Bank, Bhadrak Branch.