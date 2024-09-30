Vodafone Idea strengthens its India network security with Nokia NetGuard Endpoint Detection and Response

30 September 2024 Espoo, Finland – Vodafone Idea, one of India’s largest telco operators, has tapped Nokia NetGuard Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) to strengthen network security against rising cyber threats and security vulnerabilities for its consumer and enterprise customers.

NetGuard EDR, a telco-specific threat detection suite, will provide Vodafone Idea with real-time, automated monitoring to enable rapid detection and mitigation of endpoint-related security incidents. It will minimize security gaps, reduce the need for extensive testing, and optimize operational costs, while maintaining continuous service availability and performance of the protected endpoints in the entire Operational Technology (OT) network.

NetGuard EDR’s vendor-agnostic capabilities will integrate seamlessly with Vodafone Idea’s existing security tools and processes, strengthening the operator’s network security and furthering Vodafone Idea’s work of building a state-of-the-art Security Operations Center.

The deployment will initially cover Vodafone Idea’s 4G networks, and eventually the operator’s 5G network.

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), at Vodafone Idea said: “Vodafone Idea is fully committed to driving the next phase of network evolution, ensuring that our advanced solutions deliver both unmatched connectivity and security. As we embrace this journey with Nokia, we are focused on building networks that are resilient and capable of supporting the ever-growing demands, including heightened security risks, of digital transformation.”

Mathan Babu Kasilingam, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) & Data Privacy Officer, at Vodafone Idea said: “With the growing sophistication of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, Vodafone Idea has prioritized telecom-focused protection for our core subscriber and identity management systems. Nokia NetGuard EDR is an important dimension to reinforcing our capabilities and protecting our entire subscriber base.”

Arvind Khurana, India Market Leader, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia said: “NetGuard EDR will deliver to Vodafone Idea the advanced threat detection and response capabilities they need to ensure proactive protection against ever-evolving and more sophisticated cyber threats. With seamless integration and real-time monitoring, NetGuard EDR will also strengthen the operator’s OT infrastructure to safeguard its mission-critical telecom networks and maintain service continuity.”