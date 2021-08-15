Vocational Training Program for Women at JNPT

New Delhi : As part of its corporate social responsibility, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), one of the premier container handling Ports of India, commenced a vocational training program for women in collaboration with Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS). The vocational training program was inaugurated by its Chairman Sanjay Sethi at Gram Panchayat, Navin Sheva, Mumbai.

JNPT, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Fund, had approved a grant of Rs 50 Lakh to conduct Skill Development Trainings for 1000 Beneficiaries in the Raigad district. The three-month-long vocational training program will focus on skill development and equipping women with occupational skills that will further facilitate them in entering the mainstream. The courses chosen encompass skills like Beauty Culture and Health Care, Helpers for Nursing Homes, Sanitary Pad making, Vegetable and Fish Drying, Warli Painting, Aggarbatti Packing, etc.

In the first phase, JSS trained 450 beneficiaries in 18 courses across Raigad District with the assistance of JNPT. In the present stage of the initiative, around 400 beneficiaries would be trained in 16 different courses across Raigad District, with five batches planned for the Uran Taluka.

Jan Shikshan Sansthan is a Voluntary Organization affiliated with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and has been working in skill development and livelihood generation for more than 15 years. JSS has imparted more than 40 types of vocational courses and has trained more than 28000 candidates.