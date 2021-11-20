Vizous Interio opens new Extension Centre in Laxmisagar

Bhubaneswar: Vizous Interio Pvt Ltd, one of most trusted modular furniture brand of Odisha and Chatisgarh has announced opening of second extension centre in Laxmisagar, Bhubaneswar. Ollywood star Anu Choudhury graced the occasion as guest and inaugurates the new centre in presence of Mr. Chandrakanta Das & Mr. Rakhal Nayak, Director, Vizous Interio Pvt Ltd.

Vizous Interio Pvt Ltd Laxmisagar is the second Extension Centre in Bhubaneshwar after Nayapalli with a 5000 Sqft Experience Center with Wide Range Display of Modular Products. All the Products of Vizous are made on High Precision Italian & German Machines with Technologically Advanced Manufacturing Facility resulting in Fine Finish, Best Quality & Top Notch looks.

On this occasion Mr. Chandrakanta Das, MD, Vizous Interio Pvt Ltd said that, “In the last decade when we looked for factory for Finished Customized Modular Products, we could not even source a single Manufacturer in Odisha. Thus we decided to set up a High Precision Modular Factory in 2012 to provide Factory Finished Elegant Products to Customers. Since then we have taken huge Initiatives to provide Fine Quality Finished Products & have emerged as one of the Most Prominent Service Provider of Customized Modular Products in Odisha & Eastern India. In this Journey, we welcome you all for the Inauguration of Laxmisagar Experience Center”

The Brand Vizous provides a wide range of Customized Factory Finished Modular Kitchens, Wardrobes, TV Units, Beds and Crockery Units etc with a State of Art & Innovative Techniques with 10 Years Warranty.

Vizous Interio Pvt Ltd enjoys the Expansion in Customized Modular products as it is backed by an Expert & Professional Team of Designers, Sales & Production, who are well Trained & Groomed with Updated Designs & Product Knowledge.

