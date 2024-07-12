Vizhinjam Port’s Inaugural Mothership Arrival Marks Completion of First Phase

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Karan Adani of Adani Ports officially received the first mothership at Vizhinjam Port, marking the completion of its first phase. This event positions Vizhinjam as India’s first trans-shipment port and a significant player in global trade. Gautam Adani hailed the occasion, noting it marks India’s entry into global trans-shipment. The port’s first mothership, ‘San Fernando,’ arrived from Maersk with over 2,000 containers, receiving a traditional water salute.