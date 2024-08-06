Vizhijam International Seaport Set to Commission by December 2024

As per the schedule furnished by the Concessionaire, the project is scheduled for commission by December, 2024.

The amount utilised each by the Central Government, State Government and other agencies in the project is tabulated below:-

Amount Utilised by Central Govt. Amount Utilised by State Govt. of Kerala (As on 30.06.2024) Amount Utilised by Other Agencies (Concessionaire – M/s Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt. Ltd.) As on 31.03.2024) Nil Rs. 1,892.42 crore Rs. 4,255 crore

As per target the rail connectivity is scheduled for completion upto March, 2028. The port approach road has been targeted for establishment by M/s Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt. Ltd. (AVPPL) by December, 2024.