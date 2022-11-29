Vistara airlines to be merged with Tata-owned Air India by March 2024

Vistara airlines will be merged with Tata-owned Air India by March 2024. In a press release Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons today said that they have agreed to merge Air India and Vistara by March 2024, subject to regulatory approvals. Singapore Airlines will invest 250 million Dollars or Rupees 2,000 crore into Air India as soon as this integration is completed.

Singapore Airlines, which owns a minority share in Vistara in its joint venture with Tata, will own around 25 per cent of the enlarged Air India. The rearrangement will mean a larger fleet and more routes under the Air India brand for worldwide travelling. Tata group is already in the process of merging Air India Express and AirAsia India into one entity that will provide low-cost flight options.