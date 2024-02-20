Bhubaneswar: Vistadome train from Puri to Konark to be started soon: says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.Tourists can enjoy the natural beauty from the special vistadome train which would connect Puri to Konark soon.

“It is a matter of great happiness for me to announce that the central government has sanctioned Rs 492 crore for a 32-kilometre new railway line between Puri and Konark. This announcement puts an end to a long-standing demand. The land acquisition work on it will start soon,” says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw .