Visit of Prof. Dr. Mohammad Mahfud M.D., Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs of Indonesia to India (November 29 – December 01, 2022)

New Delhi : At the invitation of National Security Adviser Shri Ajit K. Doval, KC, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Mahfud, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, is paying an official visit to India from 29 November- 01 December 2022. NSA Doval had earlier visited Indonesia for the Second India Indonesia Security Dialogue in March 2022 and had invited Minister Mahfud to visit India.

Minister Mahfud is accompanied by a delegation comprising of leading Indonesian Ulema, officials from the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs and officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs appointed to oversee religious matters. During the visit, the Indonesian Ulema participated in a seminar titled “Role of ulema in fostering a cultural of interfaith peace and social harmony in India and Indonesia” organised by the India Islamic Cultural Centre with the participation of leading Indian Ulema. NSA and Minister Mahfud graced the seminar as Chief Guests. The Indonesian delegation also met with leaders of different faiths of India.

Minister Mahfud and the leading Indonesian Ulema called on Prime Minister. He also had meetings with NSA and EAM. The Indonesian delegation will visit Agra on 30 November 2022.