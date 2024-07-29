Vishnudev Sai and Vijay Sharma call on Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Delhi

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnudev Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Vijay Sharma at Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi today.

In the meeting, positive discussions were held on various topics including Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Union Minister said that the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is committed to the development of housing and roads for every poor in Chhattisgarh. The Central and State Governments will jointly complete the public welfare works of the state. Union Minister Shri Chouhan said that houses of all the poor in the state will definitely be built; no poor brother or sister will be deprived of housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural). The Central Government is already giving adequate funds to the State Government under public welfare schemes; the present State Government will work seriously in this regard and make good use of the funds.

Shri Chouhan said that the Central Government is also working promptly to build roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in the remote areas of Chhattisgarh. The Central Government is committed to work speedily on the proposals of rural roads in collaboration with the State Government.

Senior central and state officials including Secretary, Rural Development Ministry, Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh were also present in the meeting.