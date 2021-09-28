Vishal Bhardwaj-Gulzar duo create musical excellence on Moj with Lata Mangeshkar’s lost song from the 90’s

Mumbai: Moj, India’s number one short video app has teamed up with Label VB Music for their latest song release, ‘Theek Nahi Lagta’. Sung 26 years ago by Lata Mangeshkar, and written by Gulzar, the song is an ode to the musical legend Lata Mangeshkar on her 92nd birthday by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the music video of the song, ‘Theek Nahi Lagta’ will feature twelve Moj creators. It is the first time when talented and popular Moj content creators – Pankaj Joshi, Divya Upadhyay, Apoorva Aroora, Chetan Sharma, Karan Panjwani, Khushi Maheshwari, Manasi Chaurasia, Priyanka Sharma, Rishabh Saini, Ruthvi Deev, Sunny Kalra and Surbhi Sikhri will be making their screen appearance. As a platform, Moj not only appreciates the talents of the creators, but also creates opportunities for them to fulfil their dreams.

Vishal Bhardwaj will also be promoting the song to a wider audience with ShareChat, India’s leading social media platform and will be seen engaging with millions of music lovers today on ShareChat Audio Chatroom, India’s largest voice-based hangout destination.

Talking about the launch, Vishal Bhardwaj said, “I am very excited to release this special song (Theek Nahi Lagta) as a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar ji. The song was recorded 26 years ago but unfortunately the film got shelved and we lost the song. I was on a treasure hunt for a long time and finally succeeded a few years ago in retrieving her voice. I then reproduced the song with Ketan Sodha featuring my most favorite classical maestro Niladri Kumar on sitar.

He further added, “What makes this song more special is that we have been able to make it relevant to our current audiences by working with the young creators of Moj. This has been a creatively enriching and rewarding experience for me. The young creators today reaffirm the promising pool of talent we have in our country. I hope the track finds its way into the hearts of our viewers and the young listeners as well.”

Veteran lyricist Gulzar Saab commented, “It gives me immense joy to finally hear the song which I penned down many years ago. I have been an ardent admirer of Vishal’s work. He is a wonderful director who has done justice to the beautiful song effused with emotions and of course the ageless voice of Lataji adds to the song above all.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director – Content Strategy and Operations, Moj said, “Our mission is to help our creator community achieve their creative potential and garner greater success. Vishal Bhardwaj is acclaimed for his bent towards music and the rich diversity of songs that he packs into his films. No doubt this association with Label VB Music will act as a huge catalyst for the budding creators to reach a larger audience and make their foray into traditional entertainment.”