Visakhapatnam railway station receives ‘Green Railway Station Certification’ with highest Platinum rating

Visakhapatnam railway station of East Coast Railway has been awarded the ‘Green Railway Station Certification with highest rating of Platinum’ by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for adopting green concepts thereby reducing the adverse environmental impact. DRM/ Waltair, Anup Satpathy received the certification from Dr S Vijayakumar, Chairman, IGBC Visakhapatnam Chapter at a function organised at Visakhapatnam on 24.01.23.

Visakhapatnam is one of the few railway stations to get this prestigious certificate. Visakhapatnam secured 82 out of 100 points in six environmental categories.

The Environment Directorate of Indian Railways, with the support of the IGBC, has developed the Green Railway Station rating system. It addresses national priorities such as water conservation, handling of waste, energy efficiency, reduced use of fossil fuel, lesser dependence on usage of virgin materials and health and well-being of occupants.

Visakhapatnam railway station performed well in categories such as sustainable facilities, health, hygiene, energy and water efficiency, smart green initiatives, innovation and development.

The following steps were undertaken based on Survey and Recommendations of IGBC that conducted the Survey –

1. Segregation of Waste by Constructing MRF Shed

2. Setting and Operationalization of 500KLD STP for Station & Colony Water

3. Setting up of Solar Panels to conserve Power

4. Well Developed Passenger Amenities

5. 100% fitment of LED Lightings.

This feat has been entirely through team effort of all the departments spearheaded by EnHM WING.