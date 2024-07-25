Visakhapatnam PSUs Win Rajbhasha Gaurav Samman for 2023-24

The Town Official Language Implementation Committee-TOLIC (PSU), Visakhapatnam meeting was held today which was hosted by NTPC.

Sri Atul Bhatt, Chairman, Town Official Language Implementation Committee-TOLIC (PSU), Visakhapatnam & CMD, RINL presented the prestigious ‘Rajbhasha Gaurav Samman’ for the year 2023-24 was awarded to the PSUs located in Visakhapatnam for their exemplary performance in the field of Official Language implementation and ‘Nagar Rajbhasha Samman’ to the Hindi Officers & Coordinators of the respective organizations.

Three offices each in each ‘3’ categories were recognized as 1st, 2nd & 3rd and Consolation for their exemplary performance. In category-I, HPCL-Visakha Refinery, NTPC Simhadri and Airport Authority of India were awarded with First, Second and Third prizes respectively, while in category-II, GAIL, HPCL-Visakha Regional Office, SAIL – Branch Transport & Shipping Office and FCI-Regional Office and in category-III, MSTC, HPCL LPG and ECGC (Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India) secured positions 1st, 2nd & 3rd.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest Sri Atul Bhatt congratulated TOLIC (PSU) for achieving Regional Official Language Award for the year 2022-23 by Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India. While congratulating the local award-winning PSUs, Sri Atul Bhatt appreciated the efforts of TOLIC (Undertaking) and support of all the member organizations in the progressive use of Hindi in Visakhapatnam.

Sri Anirban Kumar Biswas, Dy. Director (Implementation), Ministry of Home affairs, Bangalore, reviewed the progress made by the member organizations -PSUs in the field of Official Language implementation in this meeting and appreciated overall performance of member offices. Sri Anirban Kumar Biswas elaborated various guidelines issued by Govt. of India in this regard.

Dr. Rita Trivedi, Asst. Director, Hindi Teaching Scheme, Ministry of Home affairs Visakhapatnam-Incharge explained about the Hindi training facilities available in Visakhapatnam and requested the member offices to avail the same. Speaking on the occasion, Sri Sanjay Kumar Sinha, Project Head, NTPC Simhadri appreciated the leadership of Sri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL in propagating Hindi amongst Local PSUs and thanked him for his valuable guidance. Heads of various PSUs (Public sector Undertakings) in Visakhaptnam. Sri G Gandhi, CGM (HR) RINL also attended the meeting.

Sri Atul Bhatt, Sri Sanjay Kumar Sinha, Sri Anirban Kumar Biswas, Dr. Rita Trivedi, Sri G Gandhi and Dr. Lalan Kumar released the 8th issue of ‘Visakha Dhara’ TOLIC Hindi Magazine on this occasion.

Dr. Lalan Kumar, GM (Rajbhasha& Hospitality) RINL & Member-Secretary (TOLIC) and Dr. T Hymavathi, AGM (Rajbhasha) RINL convened the meeting. Smt. V Suguna, Sr. Mgr. (Rajbhasha) RINL proposed vote of thanks.