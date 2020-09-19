Virtual Tour to State Tribal Museum: Collection of Forest Produce by Tribal Communities of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Forests of Odisha are the home of several tribal communities. Forests provide them food, fuel and raw materials. Today, visitors can see the collection of forest produce by the tribal communities of Odisha by the virtual tour to State Tribal Museum. One can visit the museum by opening the pages @stscdev, @scstrti in every Sunday.

To supplement their food resources the tribal communities now forage. At

such times, a variety of fruits, leaves, edible flowers and insects, mushrooms, roots

and tubers are collected from the forest. The Kutiya Kandh of Kandhamala hills practice shifting cultivation. Amid the newly cleared fields they dig a deep hole close to the cluster of vines and carefully remove wild tubers from the soil. These tubers are naturally sweet and are usually boiled and eaten.

Across Odisha tribal communities collect 13 different types of roots and

tubers. Pahadi Bhuyan men of Angul district search for a tuber locally known as

Benga, which is roasted and eaten during winter.

Forays into the forest usually result in collection of a combination of roots,

leaves and other produce. Identifying the different trees and creepers ‘Dharua’

women determine where they must dig for tuber called Kanda or Matialo. The

Dharua communities resides in the districts of Koraput and Nabarangapur.

Further, in the southern part of Malkangiri district Didayi men dig up long

vine tuber locally called Kanda. This tuber is either boiled or cooked as a vegetable

curry. Collection of wild arrowroot is an income generating occupation for the hill

Khariar. Setting up temporary camps within the Similipal forest in Mayurbhanj

district they collect these tubers during the winter. The tubers are brought to the

village and processed in arrowroot powder which is sold in local market.

Arrowroot powder is used to make biscuits and cake and it has medicinal

properties.

Several species of fruit bearing trees are important to the life of tribal

communities. In Koraput district, group of Gadaba men gather Jackfruit. The fruit

and seeds may be consumed in both unripen and ripen form. Along with a variety

of leaves, fruits and mushrooms in the summer, the communities also cultivates

cashew. The Mahua is another important tree. Its flowers, fruits and seeds are

collected in summer. In the video the Gond Women of Nabarangapur are collecting

mahua from the forest floor. Once the brown seed coat has been removed the seeds

will be crushed to extract cooking oil.

Communities like Paroja collect horsegram locally known as Jhanta Manji.

The forests and fields also provide other seasonal delicacies. Rice paddy crabs are

one such food. Similarly, Omanatya community consider palm weevil larva locally

known as Sindhi kida, to be a delicacy. The forest also provides other produces

like raisin, gum, black and white honey. Siali creepers, broad leaves of Sal and

Sargi, collection of wild grass. Date Palm leaves are also used by the tribal

communities as important source of income. The forest is a rich store house of

medicinal plant, herbs. The tribal communities have a world of their own set of

verbal remedies for a variety of common ailments.

