“Virtual reality to be the new normal; Industry should capitalize on the emerging Knowledge economy”

New Delhi : Virtual world will be completely integrated to the real world in the next few years and industry needs to prepare for these changes to sustain themselves in the long run, said Mr Arjun Ranga, Chairman of CII Karnataka State Council and Managing Director, N Ranga Rao & Sons. He also spoke about the important role of Knowledge Management and how new technologies like AI, Virtual Realty will further boost this domain while addressing the CII Global Knowledge Summit,supported by Government of Karnataka. The conference was organized with the theme Knowledge Management and the Metaverse.

Dr Gopichand Katragadda, the Chairman of the Summit & CEO Myelin Foundry Ltd spoke about the various technology elements of Metaverse and how machines and humans will be more integrated using technology. “Metaverse will continue to influence the actual world and this would be a tool that would enhance sectors like education, entertainment, corporate interactions” he said. Metaverse will further speed up technology and will create a new cultural norm, he added.

The Summit was attended by Prominent Knowledge & technology experts who shared their experiences and views on metaverse. Knowledge management has evolved in leaps and bounds over the last decade and more so in the last two years. Technology going forward will be more productive with good & bad of metaverse bringing into the world both virtually and physically.

Other speakers who spoke in the opening session included Mr Manish Maheshwari Founder & CEO Invact Metaversity who spoke about use of metaverse in enhancing the education system. Mr Abhijit Bose, Head of India WhatsApp & Mr Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Vice Chairman CII Karnataka & MD Kennametal India Ltd also spoke in the opening session of the summit.

The two-day conference on Knowledge Management will have expert panelist from companies including like TCS, Microsoft, Infosys, Adobe and will be attended by more than 150 delegates.