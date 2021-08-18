Virtual Launch of Vriksharopan Abhiyaan in MCL

Sambalpur: Honorable Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi will be launching “Vrisksharopan Abhiyan 2021” on 19.08.2021 virtually in presence of Minister of State for Coal, Mines and Railways Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve and Secretary (Coal), Dr Anil Kumar Jain.

Under “Vriksharopan Abhiyan 2021”, 24598 saplings will be planted and 38000 fruit bearing plants will be distributed at MCL HQ and both coalfields area Talcher and Ib.

Vriksharopan Abhiyan 2021, which is one of the key events of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in the coal sector which is expected to sensitize and motivate the society and common people to take up more and more afforestation initiatives in their neighboring areas.

India’s coal sector has been taking several innovative initiatives to promote sustainable mining. One of the key initiatives has been “Go Greening” drive in and around mining areas thereby not only ameliorating the local ecosystem but also creating additional carbon sink to mitigate the causes of climate change. Further, our coal companies are also aiming to achieve carbon neutrality through various environment friendly measures such as extensive plantation and adoption of clean coal technologies.

Considering the quality and nature of soil in mining areas of MCL mango, lemon, guava, coconut, papaya, shaal, amla, etc saplings will be planted.