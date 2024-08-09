National

Virtual Courts Revolutionize Traffic Challan Handling with Over 5.26 Crore Cases Managed

The Virtual Courts, an initiative of eCommittee, Supreme Court of India is a concept, aimed at doing away with the presence of a litigant or lawyer in the court and for adjudication of cases on a virtual platform. This concept has been evolved to efficiently utilize court resources and to provide litigants with an effective avenue to settle disputes. Currently, the virtual courts are handling cases pertaining only to traffic challan cases, which have not only reduced the costs of litigation but have also simplified the procedure for redressal of traffic challan cases. Over 5.26 crore cases (5,26,53,142) have been handled by 28 virtual courts and in more than 56 lakhs (56,51,204) cases, online fines of more than Rs. 579.40 crore have been realized till 30.06.2024. The detailed breakup of cases dealt through virtual courts across India is at Annexure- I. As on 30.06.2024, there are 28 such courts in 21 States / UTs viz. Delhi (2), Haryana, Chandigarh, Gujarat (2), Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala (2), Maharashtra (2), Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir (2), Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand (2), Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Manipur (2). However, it is pertinent to mention here that the establishment of Virtual Courts is an administrative matter that falls strictly within the purview and domain of the concerned High Court. The Central Government has no direct role in the matter.

Under the eCourts Project Phase-III, there is a provision of the establishment of an additional 1150 Virtual Courts under the jurisdiction of respective High Courts for creating a robust digital infrastructure for which an allocation of Rs. 413.08 crore has been made to assist the courts in tackling the pendency issue.

Annexure I

Statistics of Virtual Courts-30.06.2024
S.No. Establishment_Name Received Proceeding Done Contested Paid Challans Challan Amount
1 ASSAM TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT    1,46,396     1,46,394         457       28,690    1,88,28,902
2 CHHATTISGARH TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT         768      757     –       75      1,23,300
3 GUJARAT TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT      12,42,576      11,94,181      2,223       97,990    7,63,12,266
4 HARYANA TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT      16,72,062      16,19,164      5,781       88,279    7,48,92,151
5 HIMACHAL PRADESH TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT    3,41,139     2,47,566         421       11,194    1,59,68,205
6 JAMMU TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT    5,11,706     4,67,206      3,148       99,981    6,39,74,795
7 KARNATAKA TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT        60,304        60,269         173       52,034     46,19,97,290
8 KASHMIR TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT    7,98,559     7,98,559        90,305       1,48,757    8,23,77,656
9 KERALA (POLICE DEPARTMENT)      14,81,024      14,76,145      3,328       1,46,773    7,87,71,217
10 KERALA TRANSPORT DEPARTMENT    9,86,498     9,79,303      4,746   1,48,240  19,58,68,157
11 MADHYA PRADESH TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT    4,18,526     4,02,171      390   18,024    1,63,83,802
12 MAHARASHTRA TRANSPORT DEPARTMENT    56,569    55,108    20     2,125   28,78,505
13 MANIPUR VIRTUAL COURT (TRAFFIC)      1      –     –    –  
14 MANIPUR VIRTUAL COURT (TRANSPORT)      1      –     –    –  
15 MEGHALAYA TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT      519      439     –       40     30,100
16 NOTICE BRANCH DELHI TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT   1,94,11,249   1,91,65,326    93,672     18,34,274  1,31,43,08,956
17 Odisha Traffic CTC-BBSR Commissionerate    5,54,252     5,02,939      952   33,048    3,12,96,001
18 PUNE TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT      6,079   6,055    23     630  1,18,100
19 RAJASTHAN TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT    37,712    33,952      2,468   12,030   84,72,671
20 TAMIL NADU TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT    2,11,314     1,68,848      1,542   99,720  92,67,59,190
21 TRIPURA TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT      3,393   3,390      5     1,118  2,51,200
22 UTTAR PRADESHTRAFFIC DEPARTMENT   1,71,86,990   1,39,66,214    75,751   9,18,416  52,03,10,541
23 UTTARAKHAND TRAFFICDEPARTMENT    21,332    18,443    58     1,358   15,56,101
24 UTTARAKHAND TRANSPORT DEPARTMENT      5,139   4,430    11     265  3,91,700
25 VIRTUAL COURT CHANDIGARH    5,17,576     5,17,576      651   37,859    3,64,35,511
26 VIRTUAL COURT DELHI (TRAFFIC)  66,10,708  65,25,720    1,23,288     18,40,327  1,77,54,83,752
27 VIRTUAL COURT GUJARAT (TRANSPORT)    1,85,196     1,75,403      866   21,512    8,57,35,405
28 WEST BENGAL TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT    1,85,554     1,78,463      837     8,445   45,07,952
  Total 5,26,53,142 4,87,14,021 4,11,116 56,51,204 5,79,40,33,426
  Previous 5,08,99,608 4,69,94,627 3,94,169 54,72,772 5,61,09,43,942
