VIRGIN ATLANTIC TAKES OFF WITH SECOND DAILY FLIGHT FROM LONDON HEATHROW TO MUMBAI

Virgin Atlantic’s second daily direct service from London Heathrow to Mumbai launched on 27th October 2024.

Virgin Atlantic now operates five daily flights to India, serving Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

Virgin Atlantic has officially launched its second daily direct service from London Heathrow (LHR) to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM). This move doubles the airline’s capacity on the popular route, catering to the increasing demand for premium travel between these two major cities.

The addition of this service marks a significant milestone, as it becomes Virgin Atlantic’s fifth daily flight to India. In 2025, Virgin Atlantic plans to operate close to 1 million seats in India. India has emerged as Virgin Atlantic’s largest growth market outside of the United States, highlighting the importance of the region to the airline’s global strategy.

The new service is operated by Virgin Atlantic’s state-of-the-art Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, designed to provide passengers with an unparalleled travel experience. The A350-1000 features three cabin classes—Upper Class, Premium, and Economy—offering a blend of luxury, comfort, and modern amenities.

Upper Class passengers enjoy fully flat beds, private suites with mood lighting, and the airline’s largest in-flight entertainment screens (18.5 inches). Premium cabin travelers benefit from custom leather seats, 13.3-inch entertainment screens, extra storage, and increased reclining options. Economy, passengers can relax with 11.6-inch seatback screens, USB ports, and plush woven fabrics designed for long-haul comfort.

The aircraft is also equipped with quieter engines, advanced air filtration systems, larger panoramic windows, and spacious overhead bins, making it ideal for long-haul flights like the London-Mumbai route.

In addition to enhancing the passenger experience, Virgin Atlantic’s A350-1000 supports India’s booming trade sectors. This expanded capacity will benefit key industries such as fashion, pharmaceuticals, and technology, ensuring seamless transport of goods between the UK and India.

Virgin Atlantic’s expansion in India reflects its commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences while supporting critical trade and business ties between the two countries.

Shivani Singh Deo, Country Manager Virgin Atlantic commented “India presents a tremendous opportunity for us, thanks to its dynamic and rapidly growing economy. Mumbai is an essential market for Virgin Atlantic, and we’ve witnessed significant demand for premium travel experiences on this route. The impressive growth in our Upper Class and Premium cabins reflects the preferences of the discerning Indian traveller on one of the youngest fleets in the skies, with our signature service delivered by our dedicated team. Next year marks 25 years of our operations in India, and our second daily flight from London Heathrow to Mumbai showcases our dedication to delivering exceptional service and connectivity for our valued customers in India.”

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Spokesperson commented “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai is delighted to welcome Virgin Atlantic as they introduce a second daily direct service, effectively doubling the capacity on the highly popular London–Mumbai route. This expansion not only meets the rising demand for seamless travel between these two iconic cities but also speaks volumes about CSMIA’s stature as a premier global aviation hub. We are committed to offering an exceptional travel experience, defined by unmatchable comfort and convenience to travellers across. As one of India’s leading airports, CSMIA is proud to be at the forefront of delivering world-class service, efficiency, and infrastructure that bolsters global ties and travel.”