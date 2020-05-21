Violations of MHA Guidelines being reported at various places across the country

New Delhi: Strict Implementation of all measures in Government guidelines is essential to contain the spread of COVID-19. However, violations in the implementation of MHA Guidelines are being reported at various places across the country. Taking note of this the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to all States/UTs and emphasised that the Ministry’s guidelines should be strictly implemented, and all authorities in States/UTs should take necessary steps to ensure the same.

States and UTs are now empowered to delineate various zones and decide on the activities prohibited, or allowed with restrictions, in accordance with the MHA guidelines. The communication stresses on proper delineation of containment zones by following guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), and effective implementation of containment measures within these zones, which is key to preventing the spread of COVID-19. Action must be taken if any deviations are noticed, it states.

The communication mentions the importance of observing the night curfew strictly, as it would ensure social distancing, and contain the risk of spread of infection. Accordingly, strict compliance of these orders should be ensured by the local authorities. It also reiterates that it is the duty of all District and local authorities to enforce the National Directives for COVID-19 Management and ensure that people wear face covers, ensure social distancing at work, transport and in public places, maintain hygiene and sanitation etc.

Click here to see the Official Communication

Related

comments