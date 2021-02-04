Vinodh Raj. R from Bangalore wins Mercedes Benz Car under “LG PREMIUM LEAGUE” CONSUMER CAMPAIGN

Bangalore: LG Electronics, a consumer durable major in India, announced the winner of its recently concluded consumer campaign ‘LG Premium League’. Today at an event in Bangalore, where keys of the brand-new Mercedes-Benz was handed over to Mr. Vinodh Raj. R. The brand has chosen a transparent way of announcing the winner. Recently, LG is being honoured as a ‘Most Trusted Brand’ for its Televisions by TRA Research. (Formerly known as Trust Research Advisory).

Spread over 10 weeks, the campaign offered gifts worth Rs.7.5 crore for consumers on the purchase of LG’s premium televisions alongside bumper prizes such as Mercedes-Benz Car, LG Insta-View Refrigerators and Premium LG Gram Laptops. Mr. Vinodh Raj.R from Bangalore, was announced as a winner of this lucky draw and has been awarded with Mercedes-Benz car. It was an amazing dream come true for all the winners.

Commenting on the occasion Manoj Mohandas-Regional Business Head-Karnataka- LG Electronics India, said, “Hearty congratulations to the winners and a big thank you to all the participants. We are always excited about such campaigns as it helps us engage with our loyal customers and create a sense of excitement. We would like to congratulate Mr. Vinodh Raj and his family for winning Mercedes Benz. OLED TV has defined as the Future of TV. It brings the cinema into the living room with new levels of realism.”

LG has always strived to bring the best of responsible innovation to their customers through its services and hopes that through such offers, it will encourage customers to avail the best technology it has to offer in a more authentic way.

Vinodh Raj. R said, “I am really excited to win Mercedes Benz. This has been my dream car. I am thankful to LG Electronics for this exciting campaign. My entire family will cherish this moment forever.

Buying OLED TV was the best thing happened to us in 2020. We as a family enjoys watching our favorite program on it. LG OLED gives the best TV viewing experience ever.”

LG OLED TV

