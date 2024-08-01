Vinod Cookware, India’s Premium Kitchenware Brand Acquires Healux International to Expand its B2C Stronghold within Borders

Mumbai: Vinod Cookware, the legendary cookware brand that launched the Stainless Steel SAS cookware, which revolutionized the cookware industry has embarked upon a new journey by acquiring Healux International Pvt. Ltd. Vinod Cookware, a trusted name with over 60 years of history in the Indian cookware market, aims to expand its existing B2C reach by bringing high-quality, healthy, and sustainable cookware directly to every Indian household. An acquisition like Healux International, a Bangalore-based start-up premier consumer brand in the cookware & healthy lifestyle segment, will help achieve this by pairing renowned and trusted Indian premium craftsmanship and top-tier marketing efforts with a contemporary, robust female entrepreneurial sales network, which includes 60+ branch franchises and 20,000 sales consultants (90% female) for direct B2C reach. For Healux International, this acquisition will open doors to advanced facilities and a wider distribution network, further accelerating their growth and market penetration.

The acquisition is expected to close by mid-second quarter. Once the acquisition is complete, Vinod Cookware India Private Limited will have a 51% shareholding in Healux International Pvt. Ltd. Healux will be managed by a joint board of directors with a 4:3 directorship composition. Other than the management body there will be no major impact on Healux’s existing mode of functioning. Healux’s current product lines, distribution channels, and customer base will remain intact and will be enhanced by taking advantage of the strength of Vinod Cookware’s brand and its existing customer base.

This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Vinod Cookware by leveraging Healux’s expansive sales network for D2C reach and Healux International by getting access to Vinod’s advanced facilities and a wider distribution network. Both companies have a bigger vision and are looking toward long-term growth. This partnership is expected to expand long-term sustainability and enhance the depth of reach from B2C channels in the retail industry.

David Stanley, Founder & Managing Director of Healux International, said on the acquisition, “We are thrilled to partner with the esteemed legacy brand Vinod Cookware, a company with a rich 62-year history. This strategic alliance will enhance the stability of Healux’s current sales operations while accelerating our expansion into new markets, establishing innovative distribution channels, and offering a wider range of Kitchenware products. Healux Leadership can now benefit from the strategic guidance of Mr. Sunil Agarwal, MD of Vinod Cookware, a veteran leader in the cookware and kitchenware industry. This collaboration positions Healux International on a trajectory to emerge as one of the top 5 Premium Cookware & Kitchenware brands in India.”

Sunil Agarwal, Director of Vinod Cookware, said on acquiring Healux, “As we join forces with Healux International, we are eager to embark on this exciting new chapter and leverage the synergies between our organizations. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for us, as we embrace the opportunity to harness Healux’s direct-to-consumer network, enhancing our ability to connect with customers on a more personal level. By utilizing our vast production facilities to manufacture waterless and fatless cookware made from AISI 304 Surgical Stainless Steel, we are expanding our reach to redefine the culinary experience for households across India. This partnership underscores our shared values of promoting healthy living, sustainable consumption, and delivering innovative solutions that exceed customer expectations. We are poised to elevate the cookware industry to new heights, setting a new standard for quality, convenience, and customer-centricity.”