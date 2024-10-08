Viney Corporation Limited Files DRHP With SEBI For IPO

Viney Corporation Limited design, manufacture, supply and export a wide array of automotive component products for two-wheeler vehicles, three-wheeler vehicles, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes steering wheel switches, gear shifting paddles, light control units, brake pedal switches and sensors, multimedia plugs and airbag on/off switches (either visible switches or hidden switches) (“Mechatronic Products”); and wiring harnesses, fuse boxes, wire, cables, terminals, and connectors (“Connective Products”).

Viney Corporation Limited has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (“DRHP”) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”). The offer comprises of fresh issue of equity shares of face value ₹10 each aggregating up to ₹1500 million (₹150 crore) (The “Fresh Issue”) and offer for sale by Selling Shareholders Up to 22,213,852 Equity Shares (The “Offer for Sale”).

The Equity Shares that will be offered through the Red Herring Prospectus are proposed to be listed on the BSE Limited (“BSE”) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”). (The “Listing Details”)

ICICI Securities Limited and Axis Capital Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue. (The “BRLMs”)