Vinesh, you are a champion among champions: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has conveyed the nation’s anguish as Indian Wrestler, Vinesh Phogat suffered disqualification before her final bout in Paris Olympics.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi said in a X post;

“Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India’s pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian.

Today’s setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing.

At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on.

Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you.

@Phogat_Vinesh”