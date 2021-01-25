Vineet Kumar Singh pays a tribute to the Indian Army as he sings & composes an emotional song ‘Unke Kaaj Na Bhulo Sadho’

Mumbai: As India steps into its 71st year of the constitution coming to force, one thing has remained constant through the years – our patriotism and love for the nation. This Republic Day, as the nation embarks on a journey to better health and safety, Vineet Kumar Singh will be your partner in lifting your spirits.



The Mukkabaaz fame actor Vineet Kumar Singh enhances the celebrations of Republic day as he pays a tribute to our soldiers by sharing an emotional song “Unke Kaaj Na Bhulo Sadho”. Taking to Instagram Vineet shared a video and wrote, “A small tribute to our Soldiers. This song is written and sung by me. Hope you like it”.



On the workfront Vineet is gearing up for his upcoming film Aadhaar which is slated for a theatrical release on 5th Feb 2021 and the excitement around it is palpable !

