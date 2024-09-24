VIMSAR Fined by CPCB for Biomedical Waste Mismanagement; Urgent Corrective Actions Demanded

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has fined Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR) in Sambalpur Rs 11 lakh for violating waste management norms. Following a field inspection in August, concerns were raised about the handling of biomedical waste at the institute. Despite a show-cause notice issued under the Environment (Protection) Act, VIMSAR allegedly failed to submit a timely action plan. The CPCB has now demanded corrective measures and payment of environmental compensation. VIMSAR’s in-charge director, Bhabagrahi Rath, acknowledged the violations and assured urgent rectification steps.