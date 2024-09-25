‘Viksit Bharat’ Conference Focuses on Technical Textiles for Sustainable Growth, Organized by Ministry of Textiles

Under the 100-day programme of the Ministry of Textiles, an international conference-cum-exhibition titled ‘Viksit Bharat- Technical Textiles for Sustainable Growth & Development’ was organized by Ministry of Textiles on 6th and 7th September in association with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Indian Technical Textile Association (ITTA) at New Delhi, India under its flagship scheme National Technical Textiles Mission.

The event was inaugurated by the Union Minister of Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh. The inaugural session was also attended by Minister of State for Textiles, Shri Pabitra Margherita and Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Ms. Rachna Shah and Chairman, ISRO and Secretary, Department of Space, Dr. S Somanath. While inaugurating the conference, the Minister emphasized on increasing importance of man-made fibres and technical textiles in all spaces of life, both at the global and domestic level.

The 2-day event comprised of 6 panel discussions focused on the areas of employment, innovation, social impact, quality and standard, and the future direction of the technical textile industry. A CEO roundtable session, chaired by the Union Minister of Textiles, was also held on the Day-1 of the event. The event witnessed significant participations from government representatives, industry leaders, representatives of research organizations and Startup founders.

The Minister stated that the Government is fully dedicated in the development of the technical textiles industry of India and has taken various steps such as launch of National Technical Textiles Mission, PLI Scheme for MMF Fabric, Apparel and Technical Textiles, etc.

Highlighting the key initiatives taken under the NTTM mission, the Minister stated that 156 research projects have been sanctioned including development of Carbon fibers and other Specialty fibers. Under the Mission, 06 guidelines have been launched for providing support and financial assistance for upgrading the laboratory facilities in Prominent Educational Institutions, for enhancing skill development through industry and academia collaboration, for providing internship to students for bridging the gap of academia and industry, to Government Research Bodies/institutions for research and development in the sector, to facilitate indigenous production/assembly of machinery for upgrading the technology in the sector, and to commercialize new ideas/techs in the sector by creating a startup eco system in the Country.

11 Start-Ups under the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) were launched during the Conference. The approved Start-Up projects are focused on key strategic areas of composites, sustainable textiles, medical textiles, and smart textiles. A grant of approx. INR 50 Lakhs is being provided to each of these Start-Ups, under the ‘Grant for Research & Entrepreneurship across Aspiring Innovators in Technical Textiles (GREAT)’ scheme of NTTM.

The GREAT scheme was launched in August 2023 with the aim to develop the Startup Ecosystem in Technical Textiles in India. The guideline focus on supporting individuals and companies to translate prototype to technologies & products including commercialization.