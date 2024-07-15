Vikram Misri Assumes Role of India’s New Foreign Secretary

Vikram Misri, a 1989 batch IFS officer, assumed charge as India’s new Foreign Secretary on Monday, succeeding Vinay Mohan Kwatra. The Ministry of External Affairs welcomed Misri and wished him a successful tenure. Misri’s appointment was announced on June 28, following the end of Kwatra’s extended service on July 14. Misri’s tenure as Deputy National Security Advisor was also curtailed. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar thanked Kwatra for his contributions to foreign policy and national security.