Vikram Misri Appointed India’s New Foreign Secretary

The Indian government has announced the appointment of Vikram Misri as the country’s new Foreign Secretary. Misri, a 1989-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service, will succeed Vinay Mohan Kwatra in this crucial diplomatic role.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) approved the proposal put forward by the Ministry of External Affairs for Misri’s appointment. Currently serving as the Deputy National Security Adviser, Misri will assume his new position on July 15, 2024, following the end of Kwatra’s extended tenure on July 14.

An official order stated, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the following proposals of the Ministry of External Affairs: In partial modification of the order dated March 12, 2024, grant of extension in service of Shri Vinay Kwatra, (IFS :1988) as Foreign Secretary beyond April 30 2024 up to July 14, 2024. Curtailment of tenure of Shri Vikram Misri, IFS (1989) as Deputy National Security Advisor in the National Security Council Secretariat.”

Misri, 59, brings a wealth of diplomatic experience to his new role. He holds the distinction of having served as private secretary to three Prime Ministers – Inder Kumar Gujral in 1997, Manmohan Singh in 2012, and Narendra Modi in 2014.

Born in Srinagar in 1964 and educated in Gwalior, Misri holds a Bachelor’s degree in history from Delhi University’s Hindu College and an MBA from XLRI. His diplomatic career includes significant postings, most notably as India’s ambassador to China during the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, where he played a crucial role in bilateral discussions.