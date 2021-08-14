Vijay Deverakonda presents Myntra as the ‘India’s Fashion Expert’ in its latest campaign

Hyderabad: Myntra announces the launch of its latest brand campaign with its new brand ambassador, Vijay Deverakonda, aimed at establishing the brand as India’s Fashion Expert. This is part of a larger, nationwide star-studded brand campaign, with some of the most popular actors from cinema, entertainment and fashion, who are also much-loved fashion-icons, making it one of the biggest celebrity-led campaigns for an e-commerce brand in India.

Vijay’s extreme popularity, given his success and ability to be effortlessly stylish, coupled with his charismatic attitude, has earned him quite a following. This association will certainly make customers look out for their favorite actor’s wardrobe on Myntra, even more now. Vijay’s fan following across cohorts will strengthen Myntra’s position as the premium fashion destination of choice and bring in additional salience for the brand.

Myntra has launched a mega-brand campaign with the combined star power from across film industries, featuring the most sought after celebrities. With these stars who are loved and admired for their acting prowess and fashion quotient, Myntra is set to unleash its biggest-ever line up of brand commercials.

About the brand campaign

The brand campaign has been developed to reach the ever-growing community of fashion lovers from all walks of life and make fashion expertise accessible with the help of India’s most loved and popular trendsetters. The campaign delivers a brief, yet profound message of Myntra as India’s Fashion Expert, leaving consumers with a direct, clear and memorable takeaway: ‘If it’s fashion, it’s Myntra’.

Additionally, the messaging surrounds Myntra’s unique differentiating features like Myntra Studio, a shoppable fashion feed where customers can get inspired and shop the looks of India’s top influencers and Photo search, a feature that enables users to shop any item they see with just a click, while promoting men’s casual and formal wear. Together with guaranteed and hassle-free exchange and returns, Myntra shows how it is truly the ‘India’s Fashion Expert’ which understands everyone’s different fashion needs.

About the ad film

The 35-second ad film puts the spotlight on Vijay, strutting stylishly down a street, being projected as a personification of the Myntra brand, as he takes viewers through the brand’s value proposition one by one, with his stunning looks and cinematic charisma. The narrative of the film raises aspirations for Myntra with Vijay addressing an ever-growing community of fashion lovers from all walks of life while establishing Myntra as ‘the’ fashion expert. Vijay raises the bar on what shoppers can expect from Myntra, several notches, including getting unique styles, limited editions and celeb looks, because anything less is ‘not enough’ for the fashion lovers who deserve more and the best and Myntra as India’s Fashion Expert is here to help! In addition to this, the film highlights Myntra’s exemplary after sales services such as exchange, returns and refund.

Link to film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHHmimt2RRI

Creative Credits:

Agency: Brave New World

Joono Simon – Founder and Chief creative officer

Tara D’Souza – Creative director

Production house – 1st December films

On his association with Myntra and the new brand campaign, cine star Vijay Deverakonda stated, “The youth of today including myself are the type to experiment and break the traditional ‘rules’ of fashion. My partnership with Myntra aligns with this passion of mine and I see myself collaborating with them to democratize fashion for the people out there. I am extremely excited about being an ambassador for the brand. ”

Speaking on the launch of the brand campaign, Harish Narayanan, CMO, Myntra, said, “Vijay Deverakonda is a cinematic force to reckon with, with a deep connect and resonance with his fans owing to his unique style and attitude. A majority of the youth in India are immensely inclined towards cinema and entertainment and Vijay wields a strong influence on people’s fashion choices and aspirations, making him the perfect choice to represent the Myntra brand. We are elated to welcome Vijay to the Myntra bandwagon for this one-of-its-kind celebrity-led marketing campaigns in the country.”

Myntra is implementing a 360-degree approach, leveraging TV, Digital and Social platforms to deliver the campaign ad film in the two states.