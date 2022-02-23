Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate: Week-long Science Festival Inaugurated at KiiT International School

Bhubaneswar: As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, a science exhibition, ‘Amrit Mahotsav Science Showcase: Roadmap to 2047’ was inaugurated at KiiT International School on 22nd February 2022. The weeklong exhibition is being organized by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Integrated Test Range (ITR), NIF, IMMT, STD (Govt. of Odisha), ORSAC, Odisha Bigyan Academy, IMA and KIIT-TBI. It was inaugurated in the presence of Mr. M. K. Mishra, Secretary, E&IT and Science & Technology, Govt. of Odisha; Dr. P. K. Mallick, Addl. PCCF & Chief Executive, ORSAC; Mr. K. Srinivasan, Regional Officer, CBSE, Bhubaneswar; and Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS.

Models of various missiles – Agni, Akash, Prithvi, Brahmos, Astra, Nag, etc. – and armament systems (MBT Arjun Tank, Artillery Gun) are on display at the exhibition. The students and teachers from different schools in Bhubaneswar participated and interacted with about 20 grass-root scientists who have been felicitated by the National Innovation Foundation for their uniqueness. About 1200 delegates have registered for the event.

The festival is being celebrated at 75 locations across the country, with the main programme in Delhi. Science and technology organisations of the country are committed to ensuring that the benefits of science and technology, and innovations reach the masses and help society in circumventing various problems.

This is the age of science, knowledge and exposure, said Dr. Samanta at the inaugural ceremony. In the early days students only were dependent on books for knowledge, but now due to advancement in science all are getting exposure, he stated. We are progressing with the help of science and technology, which has also been enabling us to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide in the last two years, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mishra said, “Science is the understanding of different things. Technology is the way to take science forward. Science should be for common people. Nowadays technology has become our way of life. Everybody experienced the importance of technology during the pandemic”.

Mr. P. K. Mallick said we need science to grow, live, and develop. Science and technology are two hands of humans. Conceptualizing something is science while making it a reality is technology, he explained. Students should develop scientific temper and learn to practice it, he stated, adding that Azadi can be protected by nurture and practice science. Mr. Srinivasan said, “We need to understand the happenings around us and apply our knowledge to improve. We should use science and technology for better living and for society”.

Dr. Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson, KiiT International School, and Dr. Sanjay Suar, Principal also spoke on the occasion.