Vigilance officials were shocked on Monday when they discovered a large stockpile of gold, diamonds, and silver ornaments during a raid on the properties of Tara Prasad Mishra, former Chief Engineer, Roads & Building (Civil), Odisha. The raid, conducted on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known income, uncovered 10 high-value flats, seven plots, bank deposits of over Rs 2.7 crore, 1.5 kg of gold, luxury cars, and expensive watches. Mishra had retired last year.