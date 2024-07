On Thursday, Vigilance officials raided nine locations linked to Sunil Kumar Rout, chief construction engineer of Lower Suktel in Bolangir, over allegations of amassing disproportionate assets. The searches, conducted in Bhubaneswar, Puri, Angul, Cuttack, and Bolangir, were authorized by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar. Important documents were reportedly found during the raids, which involved multiple officers and were ongoing as of the latest update.