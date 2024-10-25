Vigilance Department, MCL Organizes Gram Sabha & Bidders’ Meet as Part of Vigilance Awareness Week

Sambalpur : As part of a three-month Preventive Vigilance campaign, a Gram Sabha was organized in Kardola village on October 23, 2024, under the theme “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity” by MCL.

The program was presided over by Mr. M.M. Sarewar, GM (MM/Vigilance), along with Mr. V.S. Timaiya, GM (Mining/Vigilance), TS to CVO, Mr. D. Sethi, CM (E&M), Mr. Gorakh Raut, Village Sarpanch, Mr. Sudhanshu Shekhar Panigrahi and others. The program was attended by a large number of villagers.

During the Gram Sabha, Vigilance officials and village representatives explained the importance of vigilance in fighting corruption. MCL officers also administered the Integrity Pledge to all participants. On this occasion, a street play was performed by a local group, focusing on the elimination of corruption through integrity and honesty.

MCL also organized a bidders’ meet on October 24, 2024, under the chairmanship of Shri P. K. Patel, Chief Vigilance Officer. Bidders from various sectors, including mining, telecommunications, civil works, coal loading, and transportation, interacted with MCL officials, raised issues related to existing processes, and submitted suggestions for systemic improvements. CVO, MCL advised all HODs to address the issues raised and administered the Integrity Pledge to the gathering.