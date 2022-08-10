Vigilance Bureau Punjab registers bribery case against ASI, Sarpanch

New Delhi : The Vigilance Bureau Punjab during its ongoing campaign against corruption on Tuesday registered a bribery case against the ASI (LR) Charanjit Singh (No. 1144/Faridkot) and Harneet Singh Sarpanch village Ghudu Walla, Faridkot.

Disclosing this here today a spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) said this case has been registered against the above mentioned accused on the basis of complaint registered at anti-corruption helpline number 95012-00200 by Rajveer Singh village Sadiq, Faridkot district.

He informed that the complainant has alleged that accused ASI Charanjit Singh and Gurjant Singh village Ghudu Wala had a conversation regarding distillation of illicit liquor by Satpal Singh of village Kundu Walla. He has also alleged that the accused ASI had received Rs.40,000 through Harneet Singh Sarpanch for not to take any action against Satpal Singh for distillation of illicit liquor.

After verification of facts mentioned in the complaint the bureau has registered a case on the basis of legal advice against both the accused under section 7, 7A and 8 of prevention of corruption act at VB police station Ferozpur. Further investigation in this case is under progress.

In another case the VB has registered a corruption case against revenue Patwari Rahul and Nambardar Jack Ram of village Majrian, Tehsil Majri, Mohali district.

The spokesperson informed that complainant Mamraj of village Jayanti Majri, Mohali district has lodged a complaint on the anti-corruption helpline and alleged that the above mentioned Patwari was demanding bribe through Nambardar for transferring land on his name after the demise of his father.

He added that after verification of the material evidence and the facts in the complaint the bureau has registered a corruption case against both the accused Patwari and Nambardar at VB police station Mohali. Further investigation in this case is under progress.