Vigilance awareness week-2024 valedictory function held at RINL

RINL Visakhapatnam Steel Plant held a grand valedictory function, marking the successful conclusion of the Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW-2024) as per the guidelines set forth by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) under the able leadership of Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) Dr. S. Karuna Raju, IAS at the L&DC Auditorium of RINL, today.

The ceremony commenced with a warm welcome extended to the esteemed guests, including the Chief Guest, Dr. Abraham Varughese, Director, NSTL Visakhapatnam, along with RINL Directors, CISF Commandant, and representatives from various associations, RINL employees, school children, and their parents.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Abraham Varughese, Director NSTL, Visakhapatnam, along with Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) Dr. S. Karuna Raju, IAS and RINL Directors inaugurated the celebrations by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Following this, students from Chinmaya Bal Vihar School presented a heartfelt prayer song, setting a reflective tone for the event.

Messages from the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, and the CVC were read aloud, reinforcing the importance of integrity in governance.

In his address, Dr. S. Karuna Raju, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), RINL delivered an impactful speech emphasizing the critical need to foster a culture of integrity within government organizations. Dr. S Karuna Raju articulated the importance of commitment to integrity, stressing that transparency and accountability are essential for building public trust. He addressed the profound effects on organizations when integrity is compromised, highlighting the necessity for ethical behaviour among leaders and integrity in public procurement processes. Dr. S Karuna Raju, IAS declared anti-corruption a national imperative and urged everyone to be vigilant in every sphere of life.

Addressing the senior officials of RINL, the Chief Guest Dr. Abraham Varughese, Director NSTL, highlighted on this year’s theme “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity.” He emphasized the profound connection between integrity, personal ethics, and moral behaviour, illustrating how these elements contribute to effective governance and sustainable economic growth.

Dr. Varughese affirmed that nurturing a culture of integrity is a shared responsibility. He expressed his belief that through such commitment, the nation can truly thrive and prosper. His speech resonated deeply with the audience, inspiring a renewed dedication to fostering integrity in all facets of public and private life.

The Chief Guest Dr. Abraham Varughese was honoured at today’s VAW-2024 Valedictory Function by Dr. S. Karuna Raju, IAS, CVO RINL along with Sri Ch SRVGK Ganesh, Director (finance) and Sri GVN Prasad, Director (Commercial),

The highlight of the function was the prize distribution ceremony, recognizing the winners of various competitions held during VAW-2024.

The Prizes were awarded by the Chief Guest, CVO, RINL Directors celebrating the achievements of participants who showcased their understanding of vigilance and integrity.

Earlier, through a power point presentation, the vigilance department provided an overview of various programs conducted during the three-month Vigilance awareness campaign aimed at promoting the theme, “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity” which highlighted activities included sensitization programs, Gram Sabha, Road show, competitions for students, employees and their dependants, walkathon, social media outreach, and workshops focused on Dynamic digital presence. The initiatives were designed to build awareness and engage participants in discussions about integrity and anti-corruption.

The vote of thanks was presented by Sri Dipankar Das, HOD of the Vigilance Department, RINL.

The valedictory function not only marked the end of VAW-2024 but also served as a reaffirmation of RINL’s commitment to transparency and ethical governance, setting a precedent for future initiatives.