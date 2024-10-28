Vigilance Awareness Week 2024: Secretary Ministry Of Minority Affairs Administered an Integrity pledge to Officers/ Officials

As part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2024, observed from October 28 to November 3, the theme this year is “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity.” To mark the occasion, the Secretary of the Ministry of Minority Affairs administered an integrity pledge to all officers and officials on October 28, 2024.

This initiative, organised by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), emphasises the importance of ethics and transparency in governance and public administration. The pledge reflects the Ministry’s commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability in professional conduct.

Vigilance Awareness Week serves as a critical platform for fostering a collective effort to combat corruption, encouraging participation from all stakeholders—government entities, citizens, and the private sector. The Ministry is dedicated to promoting a culture of integrity that will contribute to the nation’s prosperity.