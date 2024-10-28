Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 launched at RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

RINL urges employees to embody vigilance not only as a duty but as a shared responsibility to create a fair and trustworthy workplace.Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 was launched today at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, today with a pledge-taking ceremony, affirming its commitment to transparency, integrity, and accountability.

An “Integrity Pledge” was organized as per the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), which was attended by senior leadership, including Sri A.K. Saxena, CMD(additional charge), RINL, Dr. S. Karuna Raju, IAS, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), Shri S. C. Pandey, Director (Personnel), Sri CH S R V G K Ganesh, Director (Finance), Shri G. V. N. Prasad , Director (Commercial), Chief General Managers, senior officers and other employees of the company at the Administration building of RINL.

This year’s theme, “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity,” underscores the importance of vigilance in driving both organizational and national progress.

Led by Sri AK Saxena, CMD (additional charge), Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) and Directors of RINL offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi statue at Main administrative building of RINL.

CMD (additional charge), CVO, Directors and senior officials took Integrity Pledge in three languages, Telugu, Hindi and English, to uphold ethical practices and contribute to a culture of integrity within RINL, reflecting the organization’s dedication to fostering an honest and ethical work environment.

Addressing the gathering, Sri A.K. Saxena, CMD (additional charge), RINL emphasized the role of each individual in upholding ethical standards, fostering an environment where integrity is the cornerstone of operations. He encouraged employees to embody vigilance not only as a duty but as a shared responsibility to create a fair and trustworthy workplace. Sri AK Saxena emphasized the importance of preventive vigilance as a foundation for integrity. He urged to actively conduct Preventive Vigilance awareness activities, strengthen systems to enhance transparency, and follow standardized procurement practices aligned with government guidelines. Sri AK Saxena highlighted that a proactive approach to vigilance not only reinforces ethical conduct within the organization but also sets a standard of excellence in transparency and accountability across operations, contributing to a more prosperous and fair work environment.

Sri AK Saxena, CMD (additional charge), RINL congratulated Dr. S Karuna Raju, IAS, CVO RINL for his dedicated efforts in implementing preventive vigilance activities through Vigilance department of RINL.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. S. Karuna Raju IAS, CVO, RINL highlighted that integrity serves as a foundation for sustainable prosperity and urged everyone to act as role models, setting high ethical standards in all their personal official responsibilities. CVO-RINL emphasized the importance of maintaining a corruption-free environment with a firm commitment: “I will not give bribe; I will not take bribe.” He encouraged all employees to uphold this principle, stressing that silence should never be an option when witnessing unethical practices. Employees are urged to promptly report any instances of bribery to the concerned officials, reinforcing a culture of accountability and transparency that strengthens the organization and contributes to the nation’s progress.

