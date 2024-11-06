Vigilance Awareness week 2024 concludes at MCL

Sambalpur : The weeklong Vigilance Awareness Campaign at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) concluded with a closing ceremony marked by participation of MCL employees, their families, teachers and students from various schools.

In his address, Shri P.K. Patel, Chief Vigilance Officer, appreciated Team MCL’s efforts in effectively reaching out to the public with messages promoting integrity and vigilance. Shri A.K. Behura, Director (Finance), was also prominently present at the event.

The dignitaries released the second edition of Vigilance Advisories aimed at systemic improvements as part of MCL’s ongoing three-month preventive vigilance campaign and also presented awards to winners of various competitions organized throughout the week.

Team MCL conducted activities throughout the week, including Bidders’ Meets, a cyclothon, and various competitions on VAW-2024 theme “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity.”