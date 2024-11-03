Vigilance Awareness Week 2024: CMD Calls for Excellence in Corporate Governance

Mumbai: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) concluded its Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 today with a valedictory ceremony at its Registered Office. The event was graced by Shri Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, and Shri Ajay Kumar Sahani, Chief Vigilance Officer, along with other senior officials. Shri Nitin Kumar, Joint Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), attended the valedictory ceremony as Chief Guest.

CMD Shri Das highlighted IREDA’s pioneering initiatives in preventive vigilance, noting that IREDA was the first CPSE to launch a Whistle Blower Portal in 2021. He also emphasized the 2022 launch of IREDA’s ‘Complaints Portal,’ which enhanced transparency and streamlined complaint redressal. He encouraged all employees to uphold high ethical standards and contribute to IREDA’s commitment to excellence in corporate governance.

Shri Nitin Kumar provided insights into the Central Vigilance Commission’s role, stressing the importance of Preventive Vigilance in curbing corruption through Preventive and Punitive Vigilance.

The latest edition of IREDA’s in-house vigilance journal, ‘Pahal,’ was released by CMD, Joint Secretary, CVC and CVO, showcasing IREDA’s ongoing dedication to promoting vigilance awareness and integrity.

Observed from October 28th to November 3rd, the Vigilance Awareness Week featured workshops, seminars, and competitions organized to foster a culture of integrity and transparency among IREDA employees.