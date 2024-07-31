Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh arrives in New Delhi for a 3-day state visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh has arrived in New Delhi for a three-day state visit to India. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including several ministers, deputy ministers, and business leaders.

Extending a warm welcome to the visiting dignitary, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X that Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita received him at the airport. Mr Jaiswal highlighted India’s deep civilizational ties and longstanding friendship with Vietnam adding that Prime Minister Chinh’s visit will further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Prime Minister Chinh is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will host a luncheon in his honour. Prime Minister Chinh will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will also call on the visiting Prime Minister.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Vietnam’s long-standing historical and civilizational ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Vietnam in 2016. The Ministry emphasized that India views Vietnam as a key pillar of its Act East Policy and an important partner in its Indo-Pacific vision.