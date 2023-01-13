Vidisha becomes the first ever district in India for on ground deployment of innovative 5G use cases offered by startups

Vidisha, an aspirational district of Madhya Pradesh became the first ever district in India for on ground deployment of innovative 5G use cases offered by startups – a joint initiative by Vidisha District Administration and Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the guidance of Additional Secretary (Telecom) & Administrator USOF.

To accelerate Digital Transformation across socio-economic verticals, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Under Telecom Startups & MSMEs Mission (TSuM) & 5G Vertical Engagement Partnership Program (VEPP) have been facilitating collaborations of Digital Communication Tech – startups & SMEs to potential user communities viz. State governments, Smart cities, Aspirational districts, vertical industries etc. Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), DoT being pioneer in emerging Digital communication Technologies, is front-ending the “5G use case promotional pilot” for deploying 5G/4G/IoT innovative solutions of Startups & SMEs at Vidisha (Aspirational district), Madhya Pradesh with a focus on Health, Agriculture, Diary, Education & Skill development, benefiting the Vidisha community at large.

Shri Umashankar Bhargav, Collector, Vidisha having agreement with Startup

5G use case promotional pilot: On 12th January 2023 during the Additional Secretary(T) visit to Vidisha district, the following 5G/IoT use cases were demonstrated by startups in collaboration with C-DOT:

Superceuticals- 5G/4G Enabled smart health kiosk for measuring vitals & performing tests almost instantaneously with

Ambupod: 5G/4G Enabled Auto Ambulance with basic life safety support & measurement of vitals with remote doctor support.

LogyAI: Cataract Eye Screening application using smart phone for quick & effective screening of cataract disease

Easiofy: AR/VR-3D visualization application for Lung & Brain scans (CT/XRAY etc.) for effective diagnosis.

TechXR: AR/VR- 3D immersive experience kit for students for enhanced learning & teaching tool for innovative teaching mehods.

BKC Aggregators: Fasal Salah App- personalized crop advisory for farmers to take informed decisions and connecting with Mandis/Traders, state subsidies/insurance for crops

Dvara- Surabhi: Unique Biometric muzzle identity of cattle to be used by state department and insurance companies, and predicting health status of cattle to be used by dairy farmers

C-DOT (R&D Arm of DoT): One stop platform integrating all the health suits enabling Tele consultation and e-learning solution suit.

Under 5G use case promotional pilot, aforementioned use cases will be deployed at community & district health centers Model Schools, Agri & Dairy Farmers, skill development centers for a period of 1 year and may be extended subsequently as per the need. These digital solutions will also be powered by BharatNet broadband to provide uninterrupted services to user communities of Vidisha. Post to the successful demos of digital solutions on 12th January 2023, purchase cum Service orders and agreements have been signed with C-DOT and 7 Startups in presence of the following dignitaries at Vidisha district collectorate.

I. Ministry of Communications & C-DOT (Startups engagement):

Shri V.L Kantha Rao, Additional Secretary (Telecom) & Administrator USOF

Shri Ravinder Ambardar, Head (Marketing & Corporate Affairs), C-DOT

Shri A. Alex Vikas, Mission co-ordinator(TSuM) & Asst. Director General, DoT HQ

II. Vidisha District Administration (Adaption of 5G use cases):

Shri Umashankar Bhargav, Collector, Vidisha, MP

Shri Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat, CEO Zila Panchayat, Vidhisha, MP

Shri Niket Sharma, CM Office

Department officials of Agri, Education, Health, sanitaion etc.

III. BSNL & BBNL (affordable & uninterrupted broadband connectivity):

Shri Satyanand Rajhans CGMT BSNL MP,

Shri C L S Yadav Statehead & CGM BBNL MP,

Shri N K Lodha GM BA BharatNet,

Shri Manoj Kumar Sr GM Transmission,

Shri Pankaj Gupta BA Head Sagar,

Shri Anil Ahirwar GM BharatNet Indore,

Shri Mayank Tripathi GM BharatNet Bhopal

Shri Satyanand Rajhanans, CGMT

IV. Representatives of Use case Startups (innovative digital solutions)

Interested Startups & SMEs having innovative digital use cases may reach out to [email protected] and alex.vikas17[at]gov[dot]in for becoming part of the 5G use case promotional pilots by C-DOT.