Victory in Maharashtra, a win for development and good governance, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi said that party’s victory in Maharashtra assembly polls is a win for good governance and development. Addressing party workers at BJP headquarters in Delhi on Saturday evening, Mr Modi said the poll result is a defeat of negative politics. He said people also showed their trust in BJP in the bypolls held across several states. He stated that this signifies that people only want development. He thanked women, farmers and youth for imposing their trust in the party. He added that the victory is a stamp on the governance model of BJP.

Mr Modi also thanked the people of Jharkhand. He said party will now work doubly hard for the development of the state.