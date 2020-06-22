Vice President wishes the people on the auspicious occasion of #Jagannath Puri #RathYatra

New Delhi: The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has wished the people on the auspicious occasion of Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra.

Following is the full text of the Vice President’s message-

“I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra.

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is the most revered and much awaited festival of Odisha. Rath Yatra depicts the annual journey of Lord Jagannath, who is considered to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

The splendour and grandeur of the festival of Rath Yatra and the magnificence of the ‘Rathas’ or the chariots, is truly unparalleled.

As India and the world continue to fight a relentless battle against the spread of COVID-19, we have resorted to celebrating almost all of our traditional festivals at home. Under these circumstances, we have to be content with a modest celebration this year.

May the pious and noble ideals associated with Rath Yatra enrich our lives with peace and harmony.

