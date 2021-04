Bhubaneswar: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu arrives in Bhubaneswar on 2-day Odisha visit. Security beefed up in Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar ahead of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s two-day Odisha visit starting today; Naidu will arrive in Bhubaneswar at 11.15 am and attend a programme at Sarala Bhawan in Cuttack in the afternoon.

