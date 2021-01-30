Vice President to Inaugurate National Tribal Festival “Aadi Mahotsav” On February 1, 2021 at Dilli Haat, INA, New Delhi

New Delhi: The Vice President of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate “Aadi Mahotsav”, a National Tribal Festival being organized by TRIFED, Ministry of Tribal Affairs at 6.30 PM on 1st February, 2021 (Monday) at Dilli Haat, INA, New Delhi. Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda will preside over the inaugural function. Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Smt Renuka Singh and Chairman, TRIFED Shri Ramesh Chand Meena, and Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs Shri R. Subrahmanyam will be the guests of honour for the inaugural function. The Aadi Mahotsav is being organized from February 1-15, 2021.

The Aadi Mahotsav – A Celebration of the Spirit of Tribal Culture, Crafts, Cuisine and Commerce – is a successful annual initiative that was commenced in 2017. The festival was an attempt to familiarise the people with the rich and diverse craft, culture of the tribal communities across the country, in one place.

Due to the unprecedented circumstances caused due to the pandemic, TRIFED did not hold any Aadi Mahotsav in 2020 however, the tradition has now been resumed. The National Tribal Festival at Dilli Haat will comprise display and sale of tribal art and craft, medicine & healers, cuisine and folk performances, in which around 1000 tribal artisans, artists and chefs from more than 20 States of the country shall participate and provide a glimpse of their rich traditional culture.

Tribes constitute over 8% of our population however, they are among the disadvantaged sections of the society. Characterised by natural simplicity, their creations have a timeless appeal. The wide range of handicrafts which include hand-woven cotton, silk fabrics, wool, metal craft, terracotta, bead-work, all need to be preserved and promoted. TRIFED, as the nodal agency under Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has been working to improve the income and livelihoods of the tribal people, while preserving their way of life and traditions.