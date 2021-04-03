Bhubaneswar: Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu will attend 50th Convocation of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar today. Total 41 students will receive Ph.D degree and 90 students will be awarded gold medals for the academic session 2019-20.

Five dignitaries – RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, CAG Girish Chandra Murmu, Orissa HC Judge Justice Sanju Panda, Bhabha Atomic Research Center Director Ajit Kumar Mohanty and Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Advisor Bijaya Kumar Sahoo -will be conferred with D. Litt. degree.